USSOCOM Commander leads SOF Week 2025 keynote session

SOF WEEK 2025 - TAMPA, Florida. – General Bryan P. Fenton, 13th commander of USSOCOM, will lead the keynote session at the SOF Week 2025 on Tuesday morning, May 6, at 9:15 am at the JW Marriott: Tampa Bay Ballroom. Also speaking is Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sergeant Major Shane Shorter.

Fenton, a native of New Orleans, took over as commander of USSOCOM, located at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, in 2022. He has more than three decades of experience and has held numerous positions including Deputy Commander at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and Commander of Special Operations Command, Pacific. He oversees all Special Operations for the U.S. Department of Defense with 70,000 Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Special Operations personnel and an annual budget of $14 billion.

Shorter’s Sergeant Major assignments with 1st Special Forces Group include: OPSDET Sergeant Major, Company Sergeant Major for Charlie Company 3rd Battalion, Group Operations Sergeant Major, 1st Battalion Command Sergeant Major and Group Command Sergeant Major. Command Sergeant Major Shorter’s nominative positions include the Command Senior Enlisted Leader of Special Operations Command Pacific, United States Indo-Pacific Command, and Joint Special Operations University (JSOU).

If the Tampa Bay Ballroom reaches maximum capacity, the keynote session virtually in the JW Marriott, Level 2, H.B. Plant Ballroom , "SOF Team Room."

