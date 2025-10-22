Military Embedded Systems

V-BAT drone supports U.S. Navy operations during UNITAS 2025 exercise

News

October 22, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

V-BAT drone supports U.S. Navy operations during UNITAS 2025 exercise
Image via Shield AI

WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI’s V-BAT uncrewed aerial system (UAS) supported intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations for U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and the U.S. 4th Fleet during the multinational maritime exercise UNITAS 2025, the company announced in a statement.

The exercise, held from September 15 to October 3, involved participants from 25 allied and partner nations operating across the Americas. According to the statement, V-BAT launched from USS Cooperstown (LCS 23) and provided ISR coverage throughout the event. The system transmitted both full-motion video and ViDAR wide-area search data to the Navy’s Minotaur Family of Services (MFoS), which integrates sensor feeds from multiple platforms to support a common operating picture across the joint force and coalition.

V-BAT’s vertical takeoff and landing capability, compact footprint, and sensor suite make it suited for shipborne ISR missions, the company says. The deployment was part of the Monitoring, Analysis, Reconnaissance, Logistics, Intelligence and Network Services (MARLINS) task order, awarded to prime contractor SMX in support of U.S. Southern Command.

Featured Companies

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
A.I. - Big Data
Avionics
Image via AeroVironment
News
Top 10 Military Embedded Systems stories of 2025

January 19, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Whitepaper
Thermal Infrared Sensor Design Considerations for Counter-UAS Defense

January 27, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards
News
Command and control prototype demonstrated during U.S. Army exercise by Lockheed Martin

January 26, 2026

More Radar/EW
Comms
TQMC800 1000BASE-T Ethernet photo: TEWS Technologies
News
VITA 93 module group launches for use in demanding embedded applications

January 27, 2026

More Comms