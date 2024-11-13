V-BAT drone to be manufactured in India under JSW, Shield AI partnership

V-BAT drone to be manufactured in India under JSW, Shield AI partnershipNews
November 13, 2024
MUMBAI, India. JSW Defence and Shield AI are partnering to manufacture the V-BAT unmanned aerial system (UAS) in India, the companies announced in a statement.
The JSW Group plans to invest $90 million over two years to establish local manufacturing, including $65 million in the first year to create a compliance program, set up facilities, and train personnel, the statement reads. This initiative aims to produce V-BAT systems domestically for the Indian Armed Forces and develop India as a global production hub for Shield AI.
The V-BAT, a Group 3 fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS, is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Currently in use by the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Units, the system features a ducted design for rapid deployment and a minimal logistics footprint, according to the companies.
The production facility will also provide training and maintenance services to support long-term deployment of V-BAT systems.