V-BAT drone to be manufactured in India under JSW, Shield AI partnership

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI MUMBAI, India. JSW Defence and Shield AI are partnering to manufacture the V-BAT unmanned aerial system (UAS) in India, the companies announced in a statement.

The JSW Group plans to invest $90 million over two years to establish local manufacturing, including $65 million in the first year to create a compliance program, set up facilities, and train personnel, the statement reads. This initiative aims to produce V-BAT systems domestically for the Indian Armed Forces and develop India as a global production hub for Shield AI.

The V-BAT, a Group 3 fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS, is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Currently in use by the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Units, the system features a ducted design for rapid deployment and a minimal logistics footprint, according to the companies.

The production facility will also provide training and maintenance services to support long-term deployment of V-BAT systems.