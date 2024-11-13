Military Embedded Systems

V-BAT drone to be manufactured in India under JSW, Shield AI partnership

News

November 13, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI

MUMBAI, India. JSW Defence and Shield AI are partnering to manufacture the V-BAT unmanned aerial system (UAS) in India, the companies announced in a statement.

The JSW Group plans to invest $90 million over two years to establish local manufacturing, including $65 million in the first year to create a compliance program, set up facilities, and train personnel, the statement reads. This initiative aims to produce V-BAT systems domestically for the Indian Armed Forces and develop India as a global production hub for Shield AI.

The V-BAT, a Group 3 fixed-wing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS, is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Currently in use by the U.S. Marine Expeditionary Units, the system features a ducted design for rapid deployment and a minimal logistics footprint, according to the companies.

The production facility will also provide training and maintenance services to support long-term deployment of V-BAT systems.

Featured Companies

Shield AI

600 W Broadway
San Diego, California 92101
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
Sweden chooses C-390 Millennium as new military transport aircraft

November 11, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Shield AI
News
V-BAT drone to be manufactured in India under JSW, Shield AI partnership

November 13, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
Graphic courtesy RTX
News
Cyber hardening program from DARPA gets RTX BBN Technologies on board

November 07, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via KNDS
News
German reconnaissance vehicles to receive upgraded sensor technology from Hensoldt

November 13, 2024

More Comms