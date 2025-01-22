V-BAT selected as Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's first maritime ISR platform

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Shield AI WASHINGTON, D.C. Shield AI’s V-BAT uncrewed aerial system (UAS) has been chosen by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) as its first maritime-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform, the company announced in a statement.

The JMSDF will acquire multiple V-BAT units under the agreement, with plans for additional orders in the coming years. These systems will enhance the surveillance and intelligence capabilities of JMSDF surface vessels, the statement reads.

The V-BAT, a single-engine, ducted-fan, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) UAS, is operationally deployed across multiple global regions, the company says. It features a compact design that enables launch and recovery in confined spaces, making it suited for shipborne operations. The UAS is also capable of operating in GPS- and communications-denied environments, according to the statement.

In addition to ISR missions, the V-BAT supports roles such as strategic targeting, search-and-rescue, and maritime interdiction, the company adds.