5G demo with USMC tests wireless capabilities

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Lockheed Martin image CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. Lockheed Martin -- together with partners Intel Corp. and Radisys Corp. -- conducted demonstrations showcasing 5G capabilities during the "Steel Knight" U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) exercise during December 2024.

During the exercise, the Open Systems Interoperable and Reconfigurable Infrastructure Solution (OSIRIS) system was deployed as a standalone 5G network to support operations across all domains, in partnership with USMC, the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering’s (OUSD(R&E)) FutureG Office, and industry partners. The December event wasscheduled to test tactical wireless capabilities in support of Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO).

During the exercise, according to the report of the exercise from Lockheed Martin, the OSIRIS testbed integrated with uncrewed aerial systems (UASs), both free-flying and tethered, enabling operators to establish and host a secure connection through the OSIRIS testbed to multiple UASs simultaneously and maintain a wireless connection over 5G between a USMC Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) and a USMC Air Command and Control System (AC2S). The company's account maintains that operators were able to send and receive battlefield data to enable real-time decision making in a variety of operational scenarios.

Company officials state that the exercise garnered participants valuable insight regarding how 5G capabilities can be used to support the USMC’s goals for Littoral Operations in a Contested Environment (LOCE) and the complementary Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) efforts.