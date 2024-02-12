Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous flight provider wins approval for U.S. Air Force cargo missions in California

News

February 12, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous flight provider wins approval for U.S. Air Force cargo missions in California
Photo courtesy Xwing

SAN FRANCISCO. Modular autonomy provider Xwing won approval from the U.S. Air Force to fly autonomous Air Force cargo missions across California. 

Xwing participated in the recent AGILE FLAG  24-1 exercise under the auspices of the Air Combat Command (ACC) and Air Mobility Command (AMC), held at military bases and public airports throughout California. According to the company's announcemet, Xwing transported mission-critical cargo with daily autonomous missions throughout the week-long exercise, accumulating over 2,800 autonomous flight miles to military bases and civilian airports, including March Air Reserve Base, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Sacramento McClellan Airport, Meadows Field Airport, and Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Maxime Gariel, President, CTO, and co-founder of Xwing, noted that the exercise demonstrated that autonomously flown missions enable the speed and efficiency required for dispersed ACE [agile combat employment] operations and allow operators to deliver cargo and personnel at a much lower cost and risk.

Following rigorous safety and technical assessments of the Xwing aircraft and operations, the Air Force awarded Xwing a Military Flight Release (MFR) to operate its autonomous aircraft for Public Aircraft Operations (PAO); such approval enables Xwing to deliver official Air Force cargo with autonomous taxis, takeoffs, and landings at military and civilian installations.

Featured Companies

XWing

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Test
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms