Autonomous land systems to integrate multimission defense systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: AimLock and Overland AI 2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Autonomous targeting/engagement company AimLock announced that it will partner with ground-autonomy provider Overland AI to integrate the AimLock systems into Overland's ULTRA autonomous battlefield vehicle. The companies will debut the partnership during the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, set to be held October 13-15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The companies stated that the partnership intends to deliver a number of advantages, including autonomous mobility and kinetic effects, multimission support on the ground, and flexible use with AimLock's suite of tools.

The Overland ULTRA integrated with AimLock’s systems will be on display at AimLock’s booth at AUSA in Booth 4345.