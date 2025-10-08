Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous land systems to integrate multimission defense systems

News

October 08, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: AimLock and Overland AI

2025 AUSA ANNUAL MEETING & EXPOSITION--WASHINGTON, D.C. Autonomous targeting/engagement company AimLock announced that it will partner with ground-autonomy provider Overland AI to integrate the AimLock systems into Overland's ULTRA autonomous battlefield vehicle. The companies will debut the partnership during the upcoming AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, set to be held October 13-15, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The companies stated that the partnership intends to deliver a number of advantages, including autonomous mobility and kinetic effects, multimission support on the ground, and flexible use with AimLock's suite of tools.

The Overland ULTRA integrated with AimLock’s systems will be on display at AimLock’s booth at AUSA in Booth 4345. 

 

Featured Companies

AimLock

Overland AI

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
Expanded sonobuoy dispensing system tested on MQ-9B SeaGuardian

January 14, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
Graphic courtesy SRC, Inc.
News
AI/ML contract for embedded operations signed by SRC, AFRL

January 14, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Image courtesy CACI
News
Network-modernization contract for U.S. Space Force won by CACI International

January 05, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Press Release
W5 Technologies Unveils Revolutionary MUOS Extender For Persistent, Reliable Coverage From Low Earth Orbit

January 14, 2026

More Comms