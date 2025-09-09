Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous UAS launch and recovery platform unveiled by Teledyne FLIR at DSEI

News

September 09, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous UAS launch and recovery platform unveiled by Teledyne FLIR at DSEI
Image via Teledyne FLIR

LONDON, United Kingdom. Teledyne FLIR Defense introduced its SkyCarrier platform at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London, showcasing an autonomous launch and recovery system for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

Designed for the SkyRaider and SkyRanger UAS, the SkyCarrier enables drones to autonomously launch and land from ground vehicles, ships, or fixed installations, even while in motion, the statement reads. The system uses a ruggedized container with a fold-out landing pad, combined with visual markers and beacons to guide aircraft back to the platform without operator input.

According to the company, the SkyCarrier can support free-flight or tethered operation, provide autonomous charging and thermal management, and manage up to 16 drones in coordinated missions. The system also supports navigation in GPS-degraded environments through computer vision and dead reckoning.

Teledyne FLIR states that SkyCarrier has been tested on maritime vessels and vehicles moving at speeds up to 50 km/h, and can host payloads for missions including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, signals intelligence, and communications relay.

Featured Companies

Teledyne FLIR

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Topic Tags
Avionics
U.S. Air Force photo
News
Stand-in Attack Weapon separation test conducted from U.S. Air Force F-16

December 12, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Rheinmetall
News
SPEXER 2000 radar selected for Rheinmetall air defence systems

December 15, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Vicor factorized power architecture illustration: Spacechips
News
AI accelerator card under development for in-orbit applications

December 12, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
Marine Corps troops train on a hydrogen generator at the tactical edge of contested logistics (HyTEC) prototype system. NovaSpark image.
Story
Hydrogen fuel technologies: A strategic power-supply imperative for the military

December 12, 2025

More Comms