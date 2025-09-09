Autonomous UAS launch and recovery platform unveiled by Teledyne FLIR at DSEI

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Teledyne FLIR

LONDON, United Kingdom. Teledyne FLIR Defense introduced its SkyCarrier platform at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London, showcasing an autonomous launch and recovery system for uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

Designed for the SkyRaider and SkyRanger UAS, the SkyCarrier enables drones to autonomously launch and land from ground vehicles, ships, or fixed installations, even while in motion, the statement reads. The system uses a ruggedized container with a fold-out landing pad, combined with visual markers and beacons to guide aircraft back to the platform without operator input.

According to the company, the SkyCarrier can support free-flight or tethered operation, provide autonomous charging and thermal management, and manage up to 16 drones in coordinated missions. The system also supports navigation in GPS-degraded environments through computer vision and dead reckoning.

Teledyne FLIR states that SkyCarrier has been tested on maritime vessels and vehicles moving at speeds up to 50 km/h, and can host payloads for missions including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, signals intelligence, and communications relay.