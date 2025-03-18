BQM-177A aerial target system support to be provided to U.S. Navy by Kratos

Dan Taylor

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions won a $3.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy for contractor logistics support and engineering services for the BQM-177A subsonic aerial target system, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes an option for four additional years, which, if exercised, would bring the total value to approximately $19.1 million, the statement reads. The BQM-177A is a jet-powered uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed to replicate subsonic anti-ship cruise missile threats for naval training and weapon system evaluation.

Work under the contract will be performed primarily at Kratos facilities in Sacramento and at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, the company says.