Military Embedded Systems

BQM-177A aerial target system support to be provided to U.S. Navy by Kratos

News

March 18, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

BQM-177A aerial target system support to be provided to U.S. Navy by Kratos
Image via Kratos

SAN DIEGO, California. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions won a $3.4 million contract from the U.S. Navy for contractor logistics support and engineering services for the BQM-177A subsonic aerial target system, the company announced in a statement.

The contract includes an option for four additional years, which, if exercised, would bring the total value to approximately $19.1 million, the statement reads. The BQM-177A is a jet-powered uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed to replicate subsonic anti-ship cruise missile threats for naval training and weapon system evaluation.

Work under the contract will be performed primarily at Kratos facilities in Sacramento and at Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, the company says.

Featured Companies

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

10680 Treena Street, 6th Floor
San Diego, CA 92131
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Radar/EW
Image via Elbit Systems
News
Maritime EW self-protection systems to be installed on European frigates

March 18, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy Tekever
News
AI-assisted UAS demos for USSOCOM completed at Camp Roberts

March 10, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Graphic courtesy Lockheed Martin
News
Quantum-enabled GPS alternative pact signed between DIU and Lockheed Martin

March 17, 2025

More Comms