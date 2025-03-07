Military Embedded Systems

Camcopter S-100 chosen for European Defence Agency's logistics program

March 07, 2025

Image via Schiebel

VIENNA, Austria. The European Defence Agency (EDA) chose Schiebel’s Camcopter S-100 unmanned aerial system (UAS) for its “Autonomous Systems for Cross-Domain Logistics (Air and Land)” program under the Hub for European Defence Innovation (HEDI), the company announced in a statement.

The program, hosted by the Italian Army, will focus on collaborative experimentation with UAS and unmanned ground systems (UGS) to test interoperability in logistics and operational scenarios, the statement reads. The Camcopter S-100 was chosen for the heavy-lift vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) category, capable of carrying payloads over 50kg. It will participate in field trials alongside two smaller UAS and three UGS in June and July, where it will perform simulated last-mile resupply missions in contested environments.

HEDI aims to accelerate the integration of emerging technologies into military applications through field testing in an operational setting. The selection of the Camcopter S-100 follows Schiebel’s recent contracts with the European Maritime Safety Agency and participation in the European Defence Fund’s SEACURE and OPTIMAS programs, the company says.

