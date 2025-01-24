Military Embedded Systems

CAMCOPTER S-100 drones contracted for European maritime operations

January 24, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via Schiebel

VIENNA, Austria. Schiebel won a multi-year service contract with the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) for its CAMCOPTER S-100 uncrewed aerial system (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The contract, which includes two fixed years with an option for an additional two, will support EU member states with remotely piloted aircraft services (RPAS) for emission monitoring and maritime surveillance, the statement reads. This marks the third consecutive contract awarded to Schiebel by EMSA since the partnership began in 2018.

To date, the S-100 has operated in over 1,780 deployment days across Europe, including missions in countries such as Croatia, France, Spain, and Germany. The UAS has been utilized for day and night maritime surveillance, search and rescue, oil spill detection, and monitoring ship emissions for compliance with International Maritime Organization (IMO) regulations, the company says.

The CAMCOPTER S-100 can carry payloads of up to 50 kilograms and is designed for maritime operations requiring slow flight and hovering capabilities, the statement adds.

