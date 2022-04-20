Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS system from Liteye delivered to U.S. Army HEL program

News

April 20, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Liteye Systems photo.

DENVER. Liteye Systems has delivered its first SHIELD counter-small unmanned aerial system (C-sUAS) solution to the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) HEL (high-energy laser) program, under the multiple-year contract Liteye signed with the Army in 2021. 

The Liteye prototype was delivered on time and will now be readied for deployment. 

According to the company announcement about the delivery, Liteye’s SHIELD payload will enable the detection, tracking, and identification of Group 1 and 2 UAS in a range of combat environments. The system can also be layered, say company officials, with multiple effectors and battle-management systems to detect/track/identify/defeat sUAS threats operating in the air, on the ground, on the surface, and in the electromagnetic spectrum. 

 

Featured Companies

Liteye Systems, Inc.

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
