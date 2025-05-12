Drone-torpedo hybrid Skelmir S12 launched by Vatn Systems

News

Dan Taylor

Image via Vatn Systems

PORTSMOUTH, Rhode Island. Vatn Systems introduced a new 12.75-inch diameter autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) designed to support both torpedo and uncrewed underwater missions, the company announced in a statement.

The Skelmir S12 platform is capable of being deployed from submarines, surface vessels, or aircraft and can be configured for multiple missions, including strike, sensor delivery, or electronic warfare applications, the statement reads. The AUV variant has completed initial testing, and the first production units have been sold to government customers for delivery later this year, according to the company.

Vatn Systems also announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility intended to scale production of the Skelmir S12 to over 2,000 vehicles annually. The facility uses a modular design architecture and vertically integrated processes to reduce assembly time and increase production throughput, the company says.

The torpedo variant of the Skelmir S12 is expected to enter production in 2026. Vatn reports that its partnership with Palantir will allow AI-enabled digital management of the manufacturing process. Full production at the new facility is expected by July 2025.