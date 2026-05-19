Military Embedded Systems

Leonardo DRS debuts LWIR camera module for uncrewed at SOF Week

News

May 19, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Leonardo DRS debuts LWIR camera module for uncrewed at SOF Week
Tenum 640 Orbit Image: Leonardo DRS

SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Leonardo DRS announced the launch of its Tenum 640 Orbit uncooled long-wave infrared (LWIR) thermal camera module optimized for uncrewed air, ground, and maritime platforms at SOF Week 2026, currently underway in Tampa.  

The launch announcement stated that the Tenum 640 Orbit module -- configured for high-volume integration for Group 1-3 uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) -- is intended for use as a  cost-optimized payload for aerial plarforms, uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs). The module is built around an uncooled VOx microbolometer and delivers 640 x 512 resolution with 10 µm pixel pitch in the 8-14 µm spectral band.

The Tenum 640 Orbit offers persistent high frame-rate thermal imagery for detection, tracking, navigation, and collision/obstacle avoidance in day, night, and degraded-visibility environments. The camera core supports 60 frames per second, offers <20 mK thermal sensitivity, and is Mobile Industry Processor Interface (MIPI) camera serial interface/camera command set-compatible with optional USB connectivity and configurable video outputs.

SOF Week showgoers may visit Leonardo DRS at Waterview Terrace.

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Leonardo DRS

2345 Crystal Drive Suite 1000
Arlington, VA 22202
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