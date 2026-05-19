Distributed autonomous platform for RF sensing expanded by Aerovironment

News

SOF WEEK, Tampa Florida. Engineers at AeroVironment, Inc. (AV) (made two additions to the company’s AV_Halo unified mission software platform: AV_Halo INSTINCT, a next-generation autonomy framework for multi-platform uncrewed systems (UxS), and AV_Halo DETECT, an advanced radio frequency (RF) sensing and security solution for contested and denied environments. They re debuting the capability at SOF Week this week in Tampa.

Together, both platforms expand AV_Halo’s role as a modular, open-architecture ecosystem, delivering synchronized autonomy, resilient sensing, and faster, more informed decision-making across intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), loitering, strike, and counter–Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) missions.

“In an era of contested communications and proliferated autonomy, advantage goes to the force that can decide and act faster at the edge,” says Wahid Nawabi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer at AV. “INSTINCT and DETECT fundamentally change that equation, combining distributed autonomy with resilient sensing so forces can see earlier, decide with confidence, and execute in real time, even when networks are degraded or denied. This is about compressing the time from detection to action while preserving mission effectiveness in the most challenging environments.”

AV_Halo INSTINCT is a next-generation autonomy software framework engineered for military forces with superior multi-platform uncrewed system (UxS) command and control (C2). Designed with input from operational experts, INSTINCT delivers distributed, collaborative mission execution for new and legacy platforms across intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), loitering, counter- uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) and precision strike profiles with C2 integration.

Benefits of INSTINCT:

Reduces operator workload, enabling focus on mission intent over platform control

Natural language tasking for faster, more intuitive command and control

Integrates with AV_Halo MENTOR to accelerate training and Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTP) development with realistic, multi-level simulation

Modular, MOSA-based architecture for rapid integration and deployment on SWaP-C constrained systems

Mission-proven performance in major U.S. military operations across contested, multi-domain environments

AV_Halo DETECT is a RF spectrum sensing and networking software suite designed for new and legacy unmanned platforms with advanced communications and mission autonomy. It is engineered with the mission-critical demands of distributed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), loitering, and precision strike operations in mind. DETECT seamlessly integrates with AV_Halo COMMAND, enabling rapid autonomous response informed by real-time threat perception, even in the most challenging and contested environments.

Benefits of DETECT:

AI-driven RF Detection enables automatic threat identification and location

Scalable, layered security that complements and enhances existing perimeter systems

Resilient under electronic attack, maintaining detection, comms, and localization

Seamless integration with radar, cameras, access control, and C2 systems

Fills gaps in legacy security architectures for true defense-in-depth

Enterprise-ready, with support, training, and customization to scale with mission needs

“INSTINCT and DETECT reflect a shift toward integrated autonomy and sensing within a single, open ecosystem,” says Scott Bowman, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of Global Engineering at AV. “By distributing intelligence across platforms and delivering a resilient RF picture of the battlespace, we enable customers to integrate faster, adapt tactics rapidly, and maintain operational advantage.”

At SOF Week Aerovironment is at booth #520 in the Tampa Convention Center.