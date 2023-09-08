Long-range surface-to-air systems in development by eurosam

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

PARIS, France. The eurosam joint venture -- which is backed by the shareholders MBDA France, MBDA Italia and Thales -- is in the process of developing a new generation of long-range surface-to-air systems based on ASTER missiles, namely the SAMP/T NG ground system and the ASTER B1NT missile, with a new management team in place, the company announced in a statement.

A recent restructure has led to the formation of a new management team, including Anne Diaz de Tuesta, Alexis Grenier, and Mirko Leonardi, the company says.

Anne Diaz de Tuesta took on the role of managing director of eurosam on Sept. 1, following a diverse career in international operational management roles. Alexis Grenier assumed his position as administrator and commercial director on Aug. 1, bringing with him experience from the defense industry. Mirko Leonardi was appointed administrator and head of programmes on Sept. 1, after roles in various defense-focused capacities, the statement reads.

The team's primary focus will be the completion of naval and land programs in collaboration with the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR), aiming to deliver next-gen defense systems to the armed forces of France, Italy, and Britain, the company says.