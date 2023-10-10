Nano-UAS from Teledyne FLIR Defense debuts at AUSA 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Teledyne FLIR Defense WASHINGTON. Teledyne FLIR Defense is introducing its new Black Hornet 4 Personal Reconnaissance System -- a nano-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) -- at this week's Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, being held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

Black Hornet 4 represents the next generation of lightweight nano-UASs, a company statement asserts, building on previous Black Hornet versions to deliver enhanced covert situational awareness to small units. The new nano-UAS carries a 12-megapixel daytime camera with superior low-light performance and a new high-resolution thermal imager to deliver clear video and still images to the operator.

The 70-gram (2.5 ounce) Black Hornet 4 has a flying time of more than 30 minutes, a range of more than 2 km (1.24 miles), and can fly in winds of as much as 25 knots (28.7 mph). The new nano-UAS also has been equipped with some new obstacle-avoidance capabilities and an advanced battery.

AUSA attendees may visit the Teledyne FLIR booth at #1003.