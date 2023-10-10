Military Embedded Systems

Nano-UAS from Teledyne FLIR Defense debuts at AUSA 2023

News

October 10, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo: Teledyne FLIR Defense

WASHINGTON. Teledyne FLIR Defense is introducing its new Black Hornet 4 Personal Reconnaissance System -- a nano-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) -- at this week's Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, being held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

Black Hornet 4 represents the next generation of lightweight nano-UASs, a company statement asserts, building on previous Black Hornet versions to deliver enhanced covert situational awareness to small units. The new nano-UAS carries a 12-megapixel daytime camera with superior low-light performance and a new high-resolution thermal imager to deliver clear video and still images to the operator.

The 70-gram (2.5 ounce) Black Hornet 4 has a flying time of more than 30 minutes, a range of more than 2 km (1.24 miles), and can fly in winds of as much as 25 knots (28.7 mph). The new nano-UAS also has been equipped with some new obstacle-avoidance capabilities and an advanced battery. 

AUSA attendees may visit the Teledyne FLIR booth at #1003.

Featured Companies

Teledyne FLIR

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms