NASA payload and ground systems contract to support ISS won by Teledyne

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. Teledyne Brown Engineering has won a contract from NASA to provide payload operations, ground systems, and operational support for NASA's Space Launch System rocket and the International Space Station, the company announced in a statement.

The Marshall Operations Systems, Services, and Integration II (MOSS II) contract, which has a potential value of $595.5 million, will provide the "ground systems and operations services necessary to meet the requirements delegated to the Payload and Mission Operations Division within the Human Exploration Development and Operations Office at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama," the statement reads.

"Under the contract, Teledyne Brown Engineering will be responsible for providing International Space Station payload operations and ground systems; test, launch, flight, and ground operations for NASA's Space Launch System rocket; flight operations and ground systems for the Near-Earth Asteroid Scout CubeSat mission; and Delay Tolerant Network protocol variants definition, prototyping, and testing; as well as provide ground systems to support test, launch, and flight operations for other program and projects," the statement adds.