Military Embedded Systems

Navigation, actuation, and electronic warfare systems to see production increase by Honeywell

News

March 26, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Navigation, actuation, and electronic warfare systems to see production increase by Honeywell
Image via Honeywell

PHOENIX, Arizona. Honeywell signed a supplier framework agreement with the U.S. Department of War and will invest $500 million over multiple years to expand production capacity for defense technologies, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Honeywell Aerospace will increase output of navigation systems, actuation systems, and electronic warfare equipment, according to the statement. The company says the effort is aimed at supporting U.S. and allied defense requirements.

Honeywell states that its navigation products include inertial navigation systems designed for use in contested or GPS-limited environments and are used on precision-guided munition platforms. The production increase will also cover the company’s Assure electronic control and actuation systems, which are used to support missile maneuvering on interceptor, tactical, and other missile types, the statement reads.

In addition, Honeywell says the agreement includes increased production of electronic warfare systems used on U.S. military platforms including fighter aircraft, the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, and Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile platforms. The company adds that related technologies also support signals intelligence and electronic intelligence missions.

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