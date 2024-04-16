Military Embedded Systems

Next Generation Interceptor to be developed for U.S. Missile Defense Agency by Lockheed Martin

April 16, 2024

Image via Lockheed Martin

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) chose Lockheed Martin to develop the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI), a new addition to the nation’s missile defense arsenal, the company announced in a statement.

Lockheed Martin will enhance the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system with the NGI, designed to defend against long-range ballistic missiles from adversarial states with an interceptor that features a multiple-kill vehicle capability, the statement reads.

The NGI program will proceed with its Critical Design Review and integrate into the broader weapon system, followed by flight testing. Lockheed Martin plans to deliver the first NGI to meet operational demands soon, the statement reads.

