Octasic unveils ultra-compact multimission solution for uncrewed platforms

Wraith as displayed at SOF Week 2025. Image: Flavia Camargos Pereira SOF WEEK 2025 -- Tampa, Fla. Octasic, a Canadian supplier of joint all-domain solutions for unmanned systems (UxS), introduced its Wraith ultra-compact multimission solution at the SOF Week 2025 exhibition, now underway in Tampa, Florida. The capability is expected to be available in the market by the last quarter of 2025.

The product -- designed to meet the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) modular payload standard -- is on display on the show floor integrated with a Teledyne FLIR SkyRaider R80D advanced multimission uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

Sébastien Leblanc, CEO of Octasic, states of the Wraith: “It delivers the advanced wireless capabilities forces need to protect, deter, and respond with precision across today’s complex operational environments.”

Navin Acharya, Octasic’s Director of Product Management, explains that it is composed of a software-defined radio (SDR), “which means that it is capable of supporting different kinds of wireless applications.” Acharya continues: "It has a wide application. It has been designed for USSOCOM standards, but it is not limited to USSOCOM. The DoD or other militaries across the world can leverage the benefits of the same product.”

Part of the company’s portfolio of ‘Mod Payload’ systems, Wraith was also designed to provide specialized radio frequencies and solve tactical edge issues related to reliability, interchangeability, and maintainability.

The payload system roadmap includes multiple RF front-end options to meet mission altitude and performance requirements. Moreover, its modular architecture is intended to allow for mission flexibility as well as faster in-field replacements, reducing the time and complexity for crews to swap capabilities downrange.

Built to enable incremental improvements of components, subsystems, software, and mixing-and-matching capabilities to meet customers' objectives, Wraith was also engineered to reduce life cycle costs associated with EW/EA, SIGINT, PSYOPS/CMAS, C5ISR, and cyber systems.

“We are talking with the drone vendors and planning for integration at the end of the year with certain drone platforms and will do the first test,” Acharya notes.

Wraith offers integrated SDR technologies to supply low size, weight, and power (SWaP) payload designs for UASs, uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs), uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), and larger crewed airborne craft.

“Octasic has a history of developing systems for device identification and geolocation. We have a portfolio of products that are useful for defense and law enforcement,” Acharya notes.