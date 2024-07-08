Military Embedded Systems

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Abaco Systems’ rugged 3U VPX SBC3901 with AI edge computing

Sponsored Story

July 08, 2024

This week’s product, the Abaco Systems SBC3901, is a 3U VPX single-board computer (SBC) designed to deliver artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for autonomous and embedded edge computing systems. Built to meet MIL-STD-810 standards, the SBC3901 is designed to withstand extreme conditions and ideal for defense and aerospace applications like sensor fusion, robotics, and autonomous systems.

Abaco’s SBC3901 is also aligned to the Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard with a slot profile specifically designed for compute-intensive applications. It is a small-form-factor computer designed with GPU and CPU compute capabilities with AI inferencing, deep learning, and dedicated Codec engines.

NVIDIA advantage

Equipped with the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the SBC3901 delivers exceptional AI performance, including 2048 CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores, making it suitable for complex AI and machine-learning tasks.

For enhanced AI performance, the device integrates 2x NVDLA v2 deep learning accelerators, PVA v2 vision accelerators, NVENC video encoder, and NVDEC video decoder for comprehensive AI processing capabilities.

Other Features:

  • High bandwidth data planes: 1 x 100GbE and 1 x 25GbE data planes and 1 x 10GbE control plane for high-speed data transfer
  • Advanced I/O and storage: 64 GB of DRAM, 64 GB of eMMC internal storage, and optional 2 TB NVMe storage
  • AXIS Support
  • Data Plane: 100GbE
  • Mezzanine: 1x XMC
  • Processor: Intel Xeon W CPU

For more information, visit the SBC3901 product page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

 

 

Featured Companies

Abaco Systems

8800 Redstone Gateway
Huntsville, AL 35808
Website
[email protected]
1-866-652-2226
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
A.I. - Big Data
Topic Tags
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Raytheon
News
Hensoldt, Raytheon to collaborate on EO/IR systems for NATO forces

October 21, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image via EDA
News
European Defence Agency, industry meet to discuss AI in military testing

October 21, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber