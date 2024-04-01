SM-6 missile intercepts ballistic target in U.S. Navy test

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii. The U.S. Navy intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile target in an at-sea test with the Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) developed by Raytheon, the company announced in a statement.

The missile, launched from the USS Preble (DDG 88), was intended to validate the enhanced functionalities of the SM-6 when used with the Aegis Combat System Baseline 9.C2 variant, the company says.

The recent test, labeled Flight Test Aegis Weapon System (FTM)-32, used the SM-6 Dual II (Block IA) configuration with newly upgraded software, which is designed to augment the missile's utility for the U.S. Navy in engaging in anti-air, anti-surface, and ballistic missile defense, the statement reads.

This latest trial is the seventh instance of the SM-6 being tested against ballistic missile targets and the fourth utilizing its Dual II (Block IA) version.