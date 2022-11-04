Small UAV market to grow by $8.64 billion over next 4 years: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

NEW YORK, New York. The global small uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market will grow by $8.64 billion between 2022 and 2026 for a compound annual growth rate of 13.35%, according to a new report.

The report, from Reportlinker, predicts that the launch of new small UAV products will be a driver of market growth between now and 2026, as well as a growth in demand for improved surveillance solutions and contracts with military forces.

Some of the leading SUAV market vendors identified by the report include military contractors such as AeroVironment, Elbit Systems, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman, Teledyne Technologies, Boeing, and more.