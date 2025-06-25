Space Systems Command names 12 firms to spacecraft-innovation program

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy U.S. Space Force

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. The U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command (SSC) Space Test Program (STP) office has awarded spots to 12 vendors through the Space Test Experiments Platform (STEP) 2.0 contract, which establishes a 10-year multi-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract with a $237 million ceiling to bolster spacecraft procurement within STP.

The USSF announcement of the award states that STP -- under the umbrella of Space Systems Command -- plays a pivotal role in facilitating experimental payload access to the space domain. The program, working in tandem with government agencies, industry, and academia, was established to demonstrate promising technologies to aid the warfighter by leveraging commercially developed spacecraft and fostering industry partnerships. ,



The 12 vendors selected for this award are Axient LLC; Blue Canyon Technologies, LLC; General Atomics; Lockheed Martin Corp.; Loft Orbital Federal LLC; Lynk Global LLC; Orbit Systems LLC; Spire Global Subsidiary Inc.; Turion Space Corp.; Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems Inc.; Utah State University Space Dynamics Lab; and York Space Systems LLC.

The USSF expects the first STEP 2.0 Delivery Order will begin in January 2026.