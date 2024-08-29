Military Embedded Systems

Switchblade loitering munitions to be provided to U.S. Army by AeroVironment

News

August 29, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment (AV) won a $990 million contract from the U.S. Army to supply Switchblade loitering munitions, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, awarded by Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground, supports the Army's Directed Requirement for Lethal Unmanned Systems (LUS). This initiative marks the Army's first effort to equip infantry battalions with man-portable loitering munition systems to help with precision targeting and engaging fortified and moving non-line-of-sight targets, according to the statement.

Deliveries of the Switchblade systems are expected to begin in the coming months. AeroVironment has been fulfilling similar requirements under a previous contract awarded in December 2023, the company says.

Featured Companies

AeroVironment, Inc.

900 Innovators Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065-0906
Website
[email protected]
805.520.8350
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned
