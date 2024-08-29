Switchblade loitering munitions to be provided to U.S. Army by AeroVironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment (AV) won a $990 million contract from the U.S. Army to supply Switchblade loitering munitions, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, awarded by Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground, supports the Army's Directed Requirement for Lethal Unmanned Systems (LUS). This initiative marks the Army's first effort to equip infantry battalions with man-portable loitering munition systems to help with precision targeting and engaging fortified and moving non-line-of-sight targets, according to the statement.

Deliveries of the Switchblade systems are expected to begin in the coming months. AeroVironment has been fulfilling similar requirements under a previous contract awarded in December 2023, the company says.