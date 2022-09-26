Tactical missile systems contract for U.S. Army won by AeroVironment

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy J. Lutz ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment has won a $20.6 million contract from the U.S. Army Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) project office for Switchblade 300 tactical missile systems, the company announced in a statement.

The Army has used Switchblade 300 missile systems for more than 10 years and the system has been used in Ukraine for "critical force protection and soldier lethality," the statement reads.

The missile system is intended to give soldiers on the battlefield "the ability to identify threats and engage hostile beyond-line-of-sight targets from a greater distance with minimal collateral damage," the statement adds.

The contract, which will be managed by U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, is scheduled for delivery by July 2023.