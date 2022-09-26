Military Embedded Systems

Tactical missile systems contract for U.S. Army won by AeroVironment

News

September 26, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy J. Lutz

ARLINGTON, Virginia. AeroVironment has won a $20.6 million contract from the U.S. Army Tactical Aviation and Ground Munitions (TAGM) project office for Switchblade 300 tactical missile systems, the company announced in a statement.

The Army has used Switchblade 300 missile systems for more than 10 years and the system has been used in Ukraine for "critical force protection and soldier lethality," the statement reads.

The missile system is intended to give soldiers on the battlefield "the ability to identify threats and engage hostile beyond-line-of-sight targets from a greater distance with minimal collateral damage," the statement adds.

The contract, which will be managed by U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, is scheduled for delivery by July 2023.

Featured Companies

AeroVironment, Inc.

900 Innovators Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065-0906
Website
[email protected]
805.520.8350
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
News
Avionics market to grow 42% over next 5 years: report

September 26, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Timothy J. Lutz
News
Tactical missile systems contract for U.S. Army won by AeroVironment

September 26, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy GA-ASI.
News
AI pilots Avenger UAS in completely autonomous flight

September 20, 2022
More A.I.
Comms
News
LEO satellites and drones will 'change the face' of communications: report

September 23, 2022
More Comms