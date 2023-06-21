Military Embedded Systems

Three Watchkeeper X tactical drones to be provided to Romania by Elbit Systems

News

June 21, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Elbit Systems

HAIFA, Israel. Elbit Systems has won a contract to provide three Watchkeeper X tactical uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to the Romanian government, according to a company announcement, which adds that the initial order will supply the Romanian Ministry of National Defense with the first three of potentially seven advanced tactical UAS.

The system to be supplied is an upgraded Watchkeeper X, equipped with new communication capabilities and a multi-spectral electro-optical payload, the company states. The timeline for project completion is slated for two years.

The Watchkeeper X, manufactured by Elbit Systems' UK subsidiary U-TacS in collaboration with Thales, is the UK export variant of the Hermes UAS family. The system is NATO-standard compatible, which ensures interoperability with NATO and other allied forces, the company says.

