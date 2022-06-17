UAS contract with Marine Corps garners AeroVironment $6.2 million

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

AeroVironment image. ARLINGTON, Va. Unmanned-systems company AeroVironment announced that it won a $6.2 million firm-fixed-price contract award from the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) to supply its Puma 3 AE small unmanned aerial system (SUAS) plus spares.

The Puma 3 AE -- intended for use in low-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions-- has a wingspan of 9.2 feet (2.8 m), weighs 15 pounds (6.8 kg) and can operate up to 37.2 miles (60 km) using the company's tracking antenna. The UAS can be launched by hand, bungee, rail, or vehicle, and is recoverable by deep-stall landing,

Delivery to the USMC is expected to be complete in July 2022.