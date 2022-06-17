Military Embedded Systems

UAS contract with Marine Corps garners AeroVironment $6.2 million

News

June 17, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

AeroVironment image.

ARLINGTON, Va. Unmanned-systems company AeroVironment announced that it won a $6.2 million firm-fixed-price contract award from the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) to supply its Puma 3 AE small unmanned aerial system (SUAS) plus spares. 

The Puma 3 AE -- intended for use in low-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions-- has a wingspan of 9.2 feet (2.8 m), weighs 15 pounds (6.8 kg) and can operate up to 37.2 miles (60 km) using the company's tracking antenna. The UAS can be launched by hand, bungee, rail, or vehicle, and is recoverable by deep-stall landing, 

Delivery to the USMC is expected to be complete in July 2022.

Featured Companies

AeroVironment, Inc.

900 Innovators Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065-0906
Website
[email protected]
805.520.8350

U.S. Marine Corps

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Unmanned
AeroVironment image.
News
UAS contract with Marine Corps garners AeroVironment $6.2 million

June 17, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
BAE Systems image.
News
Missile-seeker tech from BAE Systems gets additional contract for LRASM

June 14, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
Machine-learning tools supplied to U.S. Navy by Charles River Analytics

June 14, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
News
Advanced data-transfer agreement with NAVAIR garners Mercury as much as $50 million

June 09, 2022
More Cyber