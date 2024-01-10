UAS software contract awarded to Draper by DoD

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Draper image CAMBRIDGE, Mass. Engineering research laboratory Draper won a $26 million (with all options) contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to expand the capabilities of its uncrewed autonomous systems (UAS) software to perform chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) reconnaissance missions in collaborative teams and in unfavorable operating environments.

Under the terms of the agreement, Draper will integrate flight software and sensor-driven algorithms that enable teams of uncrewed systems to autonomously conduct CBRN missions that are now performed by single UASs or in environments where one or more inputs are unavailable or unreliable, such as areas with no or compromised GPS. Blending the new technology with Draper’s existing capabilities will enable the warfighter to gain situational awareness while remaining at a safe distance, Draper says.

The autonomous software on the aerial platform will be designed to operate with the command-and-control user interface for the U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) Stryker platform, currently under development by Teledyne FLIR. Draper will integrate communications with the Teledyne FLIR Tactical Assault Kit (TAK) platform, which will send images to a mobile device and overlay the locations of detected objects of interest on an aerial map for human team members in real time.

Draper will advance its system with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) program called CBRN Sensor Integration on Robotic Platforms (CSIRP); additionally, Draper will leverage advances in CBRN sensors and further customization of its All Domain Execution and Planning Technology (ADEPT) autonomy framework.

Draper recently delivered initial prototypes of its system for a focused assessment, during which operators used the Draper prototype in realistic mission scenarios to communicate as a team and sense and rapidly report CBRN hazards.

The expansion of the contract calls for Draper to continue developing the teaming approach, with delivery of mature prototypes for government testing in 2026.