UAS spending to top $258 billion over next decade: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. Global investment in uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) will total about $258.7 billion over the next 10 years as drones see increasing use on battlefields, a new study predicts.

The study, published by the Teal Group, states that procurement funding for drones will jump from $14 billion annually in 2024 to $23.1 billion by 2033 for a total of $186.8 billion. Additionally, the report projects that military UAS research spending will add another $71.8 billion to that total.

"Once limited to the world's major armed forces, military drones are now ubiquitous," the report states. "They have played a remarkable role in recent conflicts, with extensive use in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia War."

While the United States and Israel remain the dominant markets for this technology, China and Turkey are becoming significant players as well, the report adds.