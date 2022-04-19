UAV market to reach $77.69 billion globally in 2030, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SURREY, British Columbia, Canada. Global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rapid technological advancements over the next eight years, according to a new study by Emergen Research, "Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market."

Among the factors driving the global UAV market to $77.69 billion in 2030 -- marking a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2030 -- are increasing integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies in UAVs.

Additional drivers are projected to be the emergence of new drone technologies, an increase in countries' incidence of enemy trespassing and border crossings, and increased preparation for future combat scenarios and terrorist actions.

For additional information visit the Emergen Research website.