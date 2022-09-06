Military Embedded Systems

Ukraine gets CASEVAC unmanned ground vehicles from Milrem Robotics

News

September 06, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Milrem Robotics

TALLINN, Estonia. Robotics and autonomous system developer Milrem Robotics has delivered unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) meant for casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) and transportation of supplies to Ukraine, the company announced in a statement.

The company is sending their THeMIS UGV equipped with stretches for rapid CASEVAC via a charitable organization, with onsite training provided upon delivery for quick deployment of the system, the statement reads.

The company claims that while it would take two people to carry a stretcher and medical equipment, the UGV would be able to "accommodate several wounded and a lot of equipment."

The UGV can also be reconfigured into other roles, such as the transportation of supplies, intelligence gathering, and it could even be weaponized, the company adds.

A total of 14 countries use THeMIS UGVs, and 8 of them are members of NATO, the company said.

Featured Companies

Milrem Robotics

Raatuse 20
Tartuse, Estonia 51009
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
News
Global aircraft antenna market to see heavy growth in next few years: report

August 25, 2022
More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image: BAE Systems
News
EW for F-15E/X fighter jets adds orders and installs

September 07, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: U.S. Army
News
AR/VR will drive growth in military simulation & training market, report finds

August 29, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Playing catch-up: How defense and aerospace can improve the component procurement of DMSMS products

September 08, 2022
More Cyber