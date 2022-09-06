Ukraine gets CASEVAC unmanned ground vehicles from Milrem Robotics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Milrem Robotics TALLINN, Estonia. Robotics and autonomous system developer Milrem Robotics has delivered unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) meant for casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) and transportation of supplies to Ukraine, the company announced in a statement.

The company is sending their THeMIS UGV equipped with stretches for rapid CASEVAC via a charitable organization, with onsite training provided upon delivery for quick deployment of the system, the statement reads.

The company claims that while it would take two people to carry a stretcher and medical equipment, the UGV would be able to "accommodate several wounded and a lot of equipment."

The UGV can also be reconfigured into other roles, such as the transportation of supplies, intelligence gathering, and it could even be weaponized, the company adds.

A total of 14 countries use THeMIS UGVs, and 8 of them are members of NATO, the company said.