Unmanned countermine hunter system gets U.S. Navy nod

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image of USV courtesy Textron. PROVIDENCE, R.I. Textron Systems will develop a mine-sweeping payload technology for the U.S. Navy; the Magnetic and Acoustic Generation Next Unmanned Superconducting Sweep (MAGNUSS) technology will be among the Navy’s Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Surface Vehicle’s (MCM USV) multiple payloads.

According to the Navy's announcement about the $20.8 million contract, MAGNUSS -- which will sport a high-temperature superconducting magnet with a nontowed advanced acoustic generator -- will be carried aboard the Navy's MCM-USV, which employs different payload delivery systems: the minesweeping payload delivery system, minehunting payload delivery system, and future payload delivery systems for mine neutralization.

The Navy's Office of Naval Research noted in a separate document that the Navy intends the MCM USV to replace the MCM-1 class mine countermeasures ships and MH-53E helicopters.