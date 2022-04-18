Unmanned surface vehicle market to grow over next few years, study predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image supplied by Market Forecast.

AMSTERDAM. The market for unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), while still in its early stages, continues to be active and will offer significant business opportunities over the next several years, according to a study by Market Forecast, "Unmanned Surface Vehicles for Defense and Security -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2030."

The study authors estimate the worth of the USV market used in defense and security at up to $13.35 billion in the 2022-2030 period, marking a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

Thanks to technological enablers -- such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and IoMT -- the study predicts that manufacturers will be able to field highly advanced USVs capable of carrying out swarm and loyal wingman operations in a collaborative environment.

