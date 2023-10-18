Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army future tactical drone program contract won by Textron

October 18, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy Textron

HUNT VALLEY, Maryland. The U.S. Army has selected Textron Systems Corporation for the next phase of the Future Tactical Uncrewed Aircraft System (FTUAS) Program of Record, Option 2, the company announced in a statement.

For the second option, the company will tweak its proposed design to align with the Army's Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) requirements, culminating in a critical design review, the statement reads, noting that the company is offering its Aerosonde Mk. 4.8 Hybrid Quad (HQ) UAS.

The Aerosonde HQ, can carry multiple payloads at once, which is aimed at offering units more adaptability, allowing them to equip the necessary sensors based on their environment and mission objectives, the company says.

The Aerosonde HQ is positioned as a multi-mission platform that is optimized in size, weight, and power, and is designed to deliver extensive area surveillance, communications relay, signals intelligence, and more, the company says.

