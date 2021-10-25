Military Embedded Systems

U.S. small unmanned systems industrial base gets $14 million DoD boost

News

October 25, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. small unmanned systems industrial base gets $14 million DoD boost
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lucas Hopkins

ARLINGTON, Vir. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has made eight awards through the Defense Production Act, Title III Program -- totaling approximately $14 million -- as part of the DIU's strategy to accelerate the adoption of capable and secure small unmanned aerial systems (sUASs) for national and economic security,

The DIU's “Blue UAS” effort, say officials, is focused on increasing DoD access to commercial systems and strengthening the industrial base to disrupt the dominance currently demonstrated in the supply chain by a near-peer adversary of the U.S. Different types of sUASs provide troops with live, persistent, high-definition imagery and video, thereby reducing their need to compete for scarce centralized assets like large-scale UAS; additionally troops are able to use sUASs to look for and safely detonate explosives, clear and map buildings, and flush out hidden snipers.

Jesse Salazar, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy, said of the DIU's award announcement: “sUAS significantly augment our national defense. This investment in the defense industrial base is intended to provide critical battlefield capabilities across the spectrum of conflict, including on-demand reconnaissance which augments service members’ capabilities and increases their survivability, lethality, and mission flexibility.”

The companies receiving the awards are Systems and Technology Research (D/B/A STR), Skydio Inc., Shield AI Inc., Auterion Government Solutions (two separate awards), Kutta Technologies, Vantage Robotics, and Tomahawk Robotics. 

Featured Companies

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lucas Hopkins
News
U.S. small unmanned systems industrial base gets $14 million DoD boost
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Press Release
SOSA 1.0 is less than a month old, yet Annapolis already has 20 products aligned with it
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Synthetic Aperture Radar data to be integrated into Army payload lab
More A.I.
Cyber
Podcast
Cyber defense, tackling the climate crisis, and defunding platforms outlined in FY 2022 defense budget request
More Cyber