USV tech from AEVEX Aerospace to debut at Sea-Air-Space 2024

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Mako image: AEVEX Aerospace

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2024--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Uncrewed vehicle maker AEVEX Aerospace plans to debut its Mako and Boat in a Box (BiB) uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) at next week's Sea-Air-Space 2024 maritime exhibition, to be held April 8-10 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

According to the company announcement, the Mako USV is a fully autonomous maritime technology designed to support a wide range of naval missions including delivery of kinetic payloads; logistics support; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks.

Brian Raduenz, CEO of AEVEX Aerospace, stated: "Our growing line of USVs are at the cutting edge of autonomous maritime technology, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern naval and commercial operations."

Sea-Air-Space attendees may visit AEVEX Aerospace at Booth 1151 and Dock Booth D11.

