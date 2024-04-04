Military Embedded Systems

USV tech from AEVEX Aerospace to debut at Sea-Air-Space 2024

News

April 04, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

USV tech from AEVEX Aerospace to debut at Sea-Air-Space 2024
Mako image: AEVEX Aerospace

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2024--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Uncrewed vehicle maker AEVEX Aerospace plans to debut its Mako and Boat in a Box (BiB) uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) at next week's Sea-Air-Space 2024 maritime exhibition, to be held April 8-10 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. 

According to the company announcement, the Mako USV is a fully autonomous maritime technology designed to support a wide range of naval missions including delivery of kinetic payloads; logistics support; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks.

Brian Raduenz, CEO of AEVEX Aerospace, stated: "Our growing line of USVs are at the cutting edge of autonomous maritime technology, designed to meet the evolving needs of modern naval and commercial operations."

Sea-Air-Space attendees may visit AEVEX Aerospace at Booth 1151 and Dock Booth D11.

Featured Companies

AEVEX Aerospace

Categories
Unmanned - Payloads
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms