Best In Show awards at DSEI UK 2025

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

DSEI UK 2025 -- LONDON. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's DSEI [Defence and Security Equipment International] UK 2025 show, underway now at ExCeL, London.

TT Electronics won a 4-Star Award in the Power Electronics category for its AX-Force Power Converter.



In photo (l-r): Sanjeev Sachan, Director; Steve Garfield, Director of Business Development, power solutions, US.

Red Cat Holdings won a 4-Star Award in the Security Solutions category for its Black Widow drone.



In photo: Stan Nowak, Vice President of Marketing

Haivision won a 4-Star Award in the Real-Time Data Sharing category for its Haivision Command 360 Video Wall Solution.



In photo (l-r): Valerie Dekeyser; Field Marketing Manager, EMEA; Florian Kolmer, Sales Director; Jennifer Gazin, Director of Marketing

Connect Tech won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computers category for its Connect Tech Sentry-X2 Mil-Spec AI System.



In photo: Patrick Dietrich, President

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.

Congratulations to all our winners!