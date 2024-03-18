PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: AirBorn Power Blade VPX power supply

This week’s product, AirBorn’s Power Blade VPX power supply, is a 6U Power Blade DC-to-DC module that is VITA 62 and OpenVPX compliant and provides 2000 W+, a level nearly the output of traditional 6U VPX power supplies. The device is a rugged SOSA aligned, conduction-cooled switch mode unit built for use in high-end defense and space applications like radar, C4ISR, electronic warfare, and more.

The Power Blade VPX power supply has embedded intelligence that enables flexible sharing through dispatchable power that can be configured to control voltage, balance current, or temperature across multiple power supplies. Additionally, Power Blade’s intelligence allows system designers to utilize a dual data bus communication where a system controller or chassis manager can talk to the power supply and inquire about input voltages, output cards, power temperatures, and other information from the power supply, possibly predicting failures.

Efficiency

The Power Blade has an efficiency of 95%, enabling customers to support the higher power levels required in modern defense applications without increasing the size of their power-supply units.

Each Power Blade delivers in excess of 2000 Watts. Power dissipation of less than 128 W per board enables most existing systems to be immediately upgraded for higher power, with less loss per board. Lower losses mean lower operating temperatures and higher reliability. Power Blades may be paralleled for higher power requirements.

Reduced SWaP-C

The Power Blade enables meets the military stringent requirements for reduced size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) with features that include:

Fewer power supplies needed as the module provides more power

Extremely clean power reduces filtering needs CE101/102 compliant without external filters Very low ripple and noise on DC outputs over full range

Easy to install ANSI/VITA 62.0 compliant Direct replacement with no backplane change



Technical Specs

Input

Voltage: 270 VDC IAW MIL-STD-704

Output

Power 2000 Watts maximum power

Voltage/Current: 12 VDC @ >160A Max. 3.3VDC AUX @ 40A +12VDC AUX @ 1.5A -12VDC AUX @ 1.5A

Line Regulation 0.5% maximum

Load Regulation 1.0% maximum (0-100%)



Other Features

Meets MIL-STD-461-conducted EMI emission requirements without external filtering, resulting in significant cost and space savings

Wide input range

Main DC output: +12V/180A

Auxiliary DC output: +3.3V/60A

Remote voltage sensing optional on outputs

Configurable for parallel operation

VITA 46.11 system management

Input-output isolation 2100VDC

Programmable regulated current limit

Overvoltage, overload, and overtemperature protection

Designed to meet MIL-STD-704F input transient protection

Designed to meet MIL-STD-461G CE102, CS101, CS114, CS115, CS116, RS102

