PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Vicor’s MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter module

September 22, 2025

This week’s product, Vicor’s MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter module, is an isolated, regulated DC-DC converter using high-frequency zero-voltage switching (ZVS) topology, operating from an unregulated, wide-range input to generate an isolated output. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device is targeted at mission-critical military avionics, autonomous systems, shipboard, and other defense applications.

Modular DCM converters and downstream DC-DC products support efficient power distribution, providing superior power system performance and connectivity from a range of unregulated power sources to the point-of-load.

Packaging Advantage

The COTS device leverages the thermal and density benefits of Vicor’s ChiP packaging technology, the DCM ChiP module offers flexible thermal management options with very low top- and bottom‑side thermal impedances while the DCM VIA module additionally provides integrated EMI filtering, tight output voltage regulation, and a secondary-referenced control interface while retaining the fundamental design benefits of the conventional brick architecture.

Features and Benefits

  • Up to 1300 W, 46.43 A continuous
  • 96% peak efficiency
  • Up to 1244 W/in3 power density
  • Up to 4,242 VDC isolation
  • ZVS high‑frequency switching
  • Array as many as eight units with no power derating
  • Fully operational current limit
  • OV, OC, UV, short circuit and thermal protection
  • PMBus management or analog control interface

For more information, visit the MIL-COTS DCM page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

Resources:

  • To view the MIL-COTS DCM datasheet, click here.
  • To view a Vicor Missile Defense case study, click here.
  • To learn about Vicor’s Modular Approach to Power, click here.
  • For sales information, click here.
Featured Companies

Vicor Corporation

400 Federal St
Andover, MA
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Avionics - Computers
Comms - Power Electronics
