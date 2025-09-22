PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Vicor’s MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter module

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Vicor’s MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter moduleSponsored Story
September 22, 2025
This week’s product, Vicor’s MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter module, is an isolated, regulated DC-DC converter using high-frequency zero-voltage switching (ZVS) topology, operating from an unregulated, wide-range input to generate an isolated output. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device is targeted at mission-critical military avionics, autonomous systems, shipboard, and other defense applications.
Modular DCM converters and downstream DC-DC products support efficient power distribution, providing superior power system performance and connectivity from a range of unregulated power sources to the point-of-load.
Packaging Advantage
The COTS device leverages the thermal and density benefits of Vicor’s ChiP packaging technology, the DCM ChiP module offers flexible thermal management options with very low top- and bottom‑side thermal impedances while the DCM VIA module additionally provides integrated EMI filtering, tight output voltage regulation, and a secondary-referenced control interface while retaining the fundamental design benefits of the conventional brick architecture.
Features and Benefits
- Up to 1300 W, 46.43 A continuous
- 96% peak efficiency
- Up to 1244 W/in3 power density
- Up to 4,242 VDC isolation
- ZVS high‑frequency switching
- Array as many as eight units with no power derating
- Fully operational current limit
- OV, OC, UV, short circuit and thermal protection
- PMBus management or analog control interface
For more information, visit the MIL-COTS DCM page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To view the MIL-COTS DCM datasheet, click here.
- To view a Vicor Missile Defense case study, click here.
- To learn about Vicor’s Modular Approach to Power, click here.
- For sales information, click here.