PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Vicor’s MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter module

This week’s product, Vicor’s MIL-COTS DCM DC-DC converter module, is an isolated, regulated DC-DC converter using high-frequency zero-voltage switching (ZVS) topology, operating from an unregulated, wide-range input to generate an isolated output. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) device is targeted at mission-critical military avionics, autonomous systems, shipboard, and other defense applications.

Modular DCM converters and downstream DC-DC products support efficient power distribution, providing superior power system performance and connectivity from a range of unregulated power sources to the point-of-load.

Packaging Advantage

The COTS device leverages the thermal and density benefits of Vicor’s ChiP packaging technology, the DCM ChiP module offers flexible thermal management options with very low top- and bottom‑side thermal impedances while the DCM VIA module additionally provides integrated EMI filtering, tight output voltage regulation, and a secondary-referenced control interface while retaining the fundamental design benefits of the conventional brick architecture.

Features and Benefits

Up to 1300 W, 46.43 A continuous

96% peak efficiency

Up to 1244 W/in 3 power density

Up to 4,242 VDC isolation

ZVS high‑frequency switching

Array as many as eight units with no power derating

Fully operational current limit

OV, OC, UV, short circuit and thermal protection

PMBus management or analog control interface

