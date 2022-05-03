Space power electronics market to grow to $435 million by 2026, study predicts

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Pexels/Josh Sorenson DUBLIN. The global market for power electronics used in space applications is projected to grow from $205 million in 2021 to $435 million by 2026, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%, according to a study from Research and Markets, "Global Space Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, Power IC), Application (Satellites, Spacecraft & Launch Vehicles, Space Stations, Rovers), Platform, Voltage, Current, Material and Region -- Forecast to 2026."

Based on application, the satellite segment is expected to lead the space power electronics market during the study period; driving gains in this segment are growing demand for space exploration, miniaturization of power electronic technologies, and rapid growth in the NewSpace industry.

