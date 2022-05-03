Military Embedded Systems

Space power electronics market to grow to $435 million by 2026, study predicts

News

May 03, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Pexels/Josh Sorenson

DUBLIN. The global market for power electronics used in space applications is projected to grow from $205 million in 2021 to $435 million by 2026, at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%, according to a study from Research and Markets, "Global Space Power Electronics Market by Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module, Power IC), Application (Satellites, Spacecraft & Launch Vehicles, Space Stations, Rovers), Platform, Voltage, Current, Material and Region -- Forecast to 2026."

Based on application, the satellite segment is expected to lead the space power electronics market during the study period; driving gains in this segment are growing demand for space exploration, miniaturization of power electronic technologies, and rapid growth in the NewSpace industry.

For additional information visit the Research and Markets website

Featured Companies

Research and Markets

Website
Categories
Unmanned - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Topic Tags
Avionics
Bell Textron image.
News
MOSA strategy key to Bell Textron's addition of SNC to Invictus project

April 28, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Pexels/Josh Sorenson
News
Space power electronics market to grow to $435 million by 2026, study predicts

May 03, 2022
More Unmanned
A.I.
Pexels/Tara Winstead
News
AI for military use projected to reach a value of $13.71 billion by 2028, study says

April 14, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Navy photo.
News
Systems-integration contract for Navy ships awarded to Raytheon unit

April 22, 2022
More Cyber