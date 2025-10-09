Static inverter to power Bell’s MV-75 aircraft under U.S. Army FLRAA program

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Marotta Controls

MONTVILLE, New Jersey. Marotta Controls will supply a static inverter for Bell Textron’s MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), the company announced in a statement.

The contract represents Marotta’s first collaboration with Bell and its entry into the U.S. Army’s FLRAA development program, the statement reads. The inverter is part of a new line of DC-to-AC power conversion technologies that expand Marotta’s existing portfolio of power systems for defense applications.

According to the company, the inverter will support the MV-75’s onboard power distribution by converting electrical energy efficiently while meeting the aircraft’s size, weight, and power requirements. The device is designed to help ensure reliable operation of systems such as fuel pumps and avionics, the statement adds.

Bell’s MV-75, developed under the Army’s Future Vertical Lift initiative, is a tiltrotor aircraft that combines the vertical lift of a helicopter with the range and speed of a fixed-wing platform. The program aims to enhance the Army’s mobility and operational reach in future multi-domain operations, the company says.

