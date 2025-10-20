Military Embedded Systems

Autonomous AI-powered aircraft concept from GA-ASI gets U.S. Navy nod

News

October 20, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Representative graphic: GA-ASI

SAN DIEGO. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) reports that it entered into a contract with the U.S. Navy to develop conceptual designs for a Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) that is modular and carrier-capable. GA-ASI did not disclose the value or timeline of the work, nor the date of the contract.

The GA-ASI announcement stated that the company was chosen to work on Navy CCA designs that emphasize a modular approach to platform selection, are capable of being rapidly reconfigured, and upgradeable to meet changing mission requirements, including operations on and from aircraft carriers. 

The CCA -- also known as "loyal wingmen" -- are intaended to act as highly capable, semi-autonomous jet fighters that complement and enhance traditional, human-piloted combat aircraft. They are intended to shift risk away from human flight crews, enhance the sensing and other capabilities of legacy aircraft formations, increase the effectiveness of the air wing, and maximize operational flexibility across the board. They will be manufactured in high quantities at comparatively low cost.

GA-ASI’s Navy CCA contract follows the company's selection to design and fly the U.S. Air Force’s first CCA, the YFQ-42A.

