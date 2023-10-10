Beyond line-of-sight tech for drones showcased by Honeywell at AUSA

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Honeywell WASHINGTON, D.C. Honeywell unveiled its Beyond-Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) solutions at the Association of the United States Army's exhibition this week. The technology, designed for small drones, is intended to allow the aircraft to operate with triple the typical flight duration and reduced human oversight, according to the company.

In addition to flying extended distances, the drones are designed to carry additional weight, detect obstacles from up to three kilometers away, and transmit video globally, the company says. Key components of the BVLOS suite include 600-watt and 1200-watt Hydrogen Fuel Cells, IntuVue RDR-84K Radar, inertial measurement units, and the Honeywell Small UAV Satcom.

The technology suite uses radar to calculate flight path adjustments, and satellite connectivity offers real-time weather and traffic updates from other autonomous systems, the company says.

Honeywell is pitching potential applications for the BVLOS technology that include last-mile package delivery, surveying, pipeline and power line inspections, search-and-rescue missions, medical deliveries, and law enforcement operations.