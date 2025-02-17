Military Embedded Systems

CMOSS and SOSA aligned development backplane introduced by Pixus Technologies

News

February 17, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

CMOSS and SOSA aligned development backplane introduced by Pixus Technologies
Image via Pixus Technologies

ONTARIO, Canada. Pixus Technologies introduced a new C5ISR Modular Suite of Standards, or CMOSS, and Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard aligned development backplane designed to support a range of I/O intensive and compute-intensive applications, the company announced in a statement.

The 8-slot backplane features a routed utility plane, including power, ground, SMBus, clock, and utility signals, allowing for flexible plug-in card configurations, the company states. The design includes three slots with VITA 67.3c cutouts and one slot with a VITA 67.3d cutout. The unit is available in open-frame, rackmount, or desktop configurations and can be paired with a Pixus SOSA aligned Tier 3 chassis manager development kit, which connects to the backplane.

Pixus Technologies offers OpenVPX backplane and chassis systems in commercial, development, and military rugged formats. The company also provides IEEE and Eurocard components for the embedded computing market, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Pixus Technologies

50 Bathurst Dr.
Waterloo, Ontario N2V 2C5
Website
[email protected]
519-885-5775
Categories
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
Stock image
News
Japan orders 17 CH-47JA Block II Chinooks for Self-Defense Forces

February 14, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Pixus Technologies
News
CMOSS and SOSA aligned development backplane introduced by Pixus Technologies

February 17, 2025

More Unmanned
Cyber
Image: Pete Linforth/Pixabay
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Securing military embedded systems -- three challenges

February 13, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Press Release
Introducing Apollo MxFE™: Scalable Software-Defined Radio Solution

February 17, 2025

More Comms