CMOSS and SOSA aligned development backplane introduced by Pixus Technologies

Image via Pixus Technologies

ONTARIO, Canada. Pixus Technologies introduced a new C5ISR Modular Suite of Standards, or CMOSS, and Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard aligned development backplane designed to support a range of I/O intensive and compute-intensive applications, the company announced in a statement.

The 8-slot backplane features a routed utility plane, including power, ground, SMBus, clock, and utility signals, allowing for flexible plug-in card configurations, the company states. The design includes three slots with VITA 67.3c cutouts and one slot with a VITA 67.3d cutout. The unit is available in open-frame, rackmount, or desktop configurations and can be paired with a Pixus SOSA aligned Tier 3 chassis manager development kit, which connects to the backplane.

Pixus Technologies offers OpenVPX backplane and chassis systems in commercial, development, and military rugged formats. The company also provides IEEE and Eurocard components for the embedded computing market, the statement reads.