EIZO Releases XMC Video Capture and GPGPU Card Designed for Real-Time Sensor Capture, Processing & Display

Press Release

Orlando, Florida, August 13th, 2024 – EIZO Rugged Solutions Inc., a provider of ruggedized graphics, displays, and video electronics hardware, released the Condor™ NVA2102xX – a rugged XMC form-factor video graphics card designed for high-performance embedded computing applications that require real-time video/sensor capture and AI-accelerated GPGPU processing.

The Condor NVA2102xX card enables systems to simultaneously capture, process, display, encode, decode, and stream video data in a single XMC slot. The new XMC card features four 3G-SDI video inputs and four DisplayPort++, VGA, and 3G-SDI outputs. It is designed with the NVIDIA RTX™ A2000 GPU, which supports 8 GB of GDDR6 graphics memory with error correction code (ECC), 2,560 CUDA® cores, 80 Tensor Cores (third generation) and 20 RT Cores (second generation), for accelerated performance in neural network training and inferencing functions.

The NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture supports the CUDA parallel computing platform and OpenCL-based GPGPU computing, NVIDIA GPUDirect® RDMA, and H.265/H.264 encoding/decoding. At maximum power consumption, the NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU delivers 9.3 TFLOPS of single-precision floating-point compute performance (FP32).

The Condor NVA2102xX features support for on-board video format conversion, as well as metadata insertion and extraction. The metadata can be used to embed real-time information such as GPS coordinates, sensor data, speed inclination, or other relevant data into the video feed. This embedded metadata can then be extracted to provide additional context to the video footage, enhancing situational awareness and decision-making.

John Payne, Senior Product Manager at EIZO Rugged Solutions, said, “The Condor NVA2102xX builds upon our highly successful product, Condor NVP2102xX, that has been deployed on several airborne, maritime, and ground-based platforms. It delivers significant processing improvements in inferencing applications, double the memory bandwidth, and increased performance per watt than the previous generations.” He added, “With our focus on lifecycle management, the release of the NVA product line offers customers the option for a seamless transition/upgrade from the previous generation.”

The Condor NVA2102xX is part of EIZO’s Condor NVA2100 XMC Series solutions, all designed with the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and feature flexible video I/O options. The Condor NVA2100 XMC series is the next generation from the Condor NVP2100 XMC series (Pascal architecture), offering systems a modular and scalable solution with higher performance and memory bandwidth.

Built to survive in harsh environments, the Condor NVA2102xX has been tested to withstand high temperatures, shock, and vibration (MIL-STD-810G). It is available in conduction-cooled or air-cooled variants with rear XMC I/O on Pn6. The rear XMC pin-out is compatible with VPX systems that follow VITA 46.9 x12d+x8d+24s.