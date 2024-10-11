EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Rugged Embedded Computers and Servers for Army Applications at Systel Booth #1015

Besides showcasing some of the world's best rugged embedded computers and rackmount servers at booth #1015, Systel is also launching three new products at AUSA Annual 2024. The NVIDIA Jetson-powered Sparrow-Strike and Kite-Strike II are getting new variants that trade the NVIDIA processors for Intel x86 processors. These new variants now give customers the option of choosing the intense AI processing power of the NVIDIA models or the flexibility of the x86 platform. The Systel line of small form factor MIL-SPEC rugged embedded computers are ideal for applications in combat vehicles including uncrewed vehicles with brutal SWaP-optimization requirements.

Click here to learn about our AUSA offerings.

Also being revealed is the Gray Wolf 2 rugged 2U HPC Supercomputer. Featuring immense processing capability including dual latest-gen Intel Scalable Xeon CPUs, up to Two Dual Slot H100 GPUs with NVLINK, and 2 extra slots for half height full width add in cards. Gray Wolf 2 is the choice for AI, SIGINT, and EW/CW demanding workloads in austere environments.

See real-world demonstrations of the resilience of the Systel product line including the Kite-Strike II operating in sandy environments, the Sparrow-Strike functioning while submerged in water, and how these products can be wirelessly interconnected to provide battlefield superiority.

Finally, stop by our booth, #1015, Monday at 3 pm EDT to unwind, network, and socialize at a complimentary beer and wine reception.