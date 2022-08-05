Global UAV ground station market to reach $806.4 million by 2026: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Megan Roses

DUBLIN, Ireland. A new report predicts that the global market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ground control stations will soar from $637 million in 2022 to $806.4 million by 2026, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over that period.

The report, which was put out by Research and Markets, estimates that the United States made up $263.6 million of the market in 2022, but that China's market is growing rapidly and will reach $142.8 million by 2026.

The biggest driver of growth in the market is the hardware segment, which is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR and reach $602.1 million by 2026, the report claims. The software segment will grow even faster at 6.5% over the next seven years, it adds.

Ground control stations for UAVs work by "setting configurations for direct control or autonomous operations of UAVs," the report states. "Generally deployed near or in operating or battlefield zones, GCSs can be located at different controlled bases. The increasing dependence on UAVs in battlefield operations, weather monitoring, law enforcement, research and several other areas makes GCSs a perfect solution for efficient, flexible control and monitoring of these vehicles."