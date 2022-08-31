Kontron’s VX3060-S2 Aligned with the SOSA™ Technical Standard

The new 10nm gen Intel® System On Chip (SOC) SKUs delivers an unmatched feature set in a low power envelope enabling a solid foundation for almost all rugged computing use cases.

The VX3060-S2 has selected CPU SKU guaranteed for 10 years operations with 100 per cent active usage profiles. Quad core units with specialized instructions for Artificial Intelligence (VNNI) and Doubled Signal Processing performance (AVX512) will be available.

The integrated Intel Xe graphics engine also adds 96 EU execution units (EU) computing power accessible to software written for GPGPUs (via OpenCL) and offers all the features expected from a modern PC platform by demanding applications.

Across its multiple ruggedisation levels, the VX3060-S2 comes in two main variants. For compatibility with the previous generation architectures, one variant has three rear ETH BaseT, while the other features a powerful dual 10GBaseKR. The VX3060-S2 pin assignment is compatible with VITA65 OpenVPX Profiles SLT3-PAY-2F2U-14.2.3, SLT3-PAY-1F1F2U-14.2.4, SLT3-PAY-1F1U-14.2.10, and can be considered for system architectures developed in alignment with the SOSA™ Technical Standard.